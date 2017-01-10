版本:
BRIEF-CIBC to cut branches to over 1,000 by 2019 from 1,100 now

Jan 10 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

* Cibc ceo says expects to still have over 1,000 branches in 2019, compared with 1,100 now

* Cibc ceo says bank branches will continue to be important part of canadian marketplace

* Cibc ceo says 55 percent of tech spend is on growth and 45 percent on maintenance Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
