BRIEF-TD would look at acquisitions in south-east of U.S.

Jan 10 Toronto-dominion Bank

* Td ceo says strategy to organically grow franchise in u.s., will look at acquisition opportunities

* Td ceo says would look at opportunities to makes acquisitions in south east of u.s.

* Td ceo says bank could look at share buybacks if capital not required to support acquisitions, organic growth Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
