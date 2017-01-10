BRIEF-TD would look at acquisitions in south-east of U.S.

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Toronto-dominion Bank
* Td ceo says strategy to organically grow franchise in u.s., will look at acquisition opportunities
* Td ceo says would look at opportunities to makes acquisitions in south east of u.s.
* Td ceo says bank could look at share buybacks if capital not required to support acquisitions, organic growth Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends