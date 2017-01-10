BRIEF-Bristol-Myers sees operating expenses flat through 2020

Jan 10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb CEO says expects oncology portfolio to be impacted by competition in 2017, particularly in lung cancer

* Bristol-Myers sees potential for pivotal data from 14 trials in 10 tumor types over next 24 months

* Bristol-Myers sees operating expenses remaining at 2016 level of about $9 billion through 2020

* Bristol-Myers CEO says business development remains key component of research and development strategy - JP Morgan Healthcare Conference