2017年 1月 11日

BRIEF-Scotiabank to close 5 percent of branches in next 2 years

Jan 10 Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Scotiabank ceo says time for "a bit of a refresh" on nafta

* Scotiabank ceo says has closed about 80 branches in past two years

* Scotiabank ceo says expects 5 percent of branch network to close over next couple of years

* Scotiabank ceo says says will spend between c$2.5-c$2.6 billion on technology investment this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
