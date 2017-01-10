BRIEF-Scotiabank to close 5 percent of branches in next 2 years

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Scotiabank ceo says time for "a bit of a refresh" on nafta
* Scotiabank ceo says has closed about 80 branches in past two years
* Scotiabank ceo says expects 5 percent of branch network to close over next couple of years
* Scotiabank ceo says says will spend between c$2.5-c$2.6 billion on technology investment this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm