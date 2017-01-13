版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 04:05 BJT

BRIEF-L.A. says too soon to say Wells Fargo customers paid back

Jan 13 (Reuters) -

* Los Angeles City Attorney Feuer says "too soon to say that all affected Wells Fargo customers have been made whole"

* LA City Attorney Feuer says Wells Fargo required to offer customers mediation until September 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)
