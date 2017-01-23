BRIEF-Canada PM should not be enormously worried about Trump trade message, says Trump advisor

Jan 23 Blackstone Group Lp
* Trump business advisor Schwarzman says u.s. Has unusually
positive view of Canada
* Things should go well for Canada in negotiations with
u.s., says advisor; says Canada very well positioned for talks
with u.s.
* Not all Americans realize sheer amount of U.S.-Canada
commercial linkages - adviser
* Very low risk of Canada suffering collateral damage in
NAFTA trade talks, says Trump adviser
* U.S. administration is expansionist, would be consistent
if it were positive about Keystone XL pipeline, says Trump
adviser
* Other nations with large trade deficits will be more of an
area of focus for trump; Canada has a very special status, says
Trump adviser
(Reporting by David Ljunggren)