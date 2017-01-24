版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-TransCanada says preparing to reapply for Keystone XL pipeline

Jan 24 Transcanada Corp

* Says currently preparing application for Keystone XL pipeline and intends to resubmit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐