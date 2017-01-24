版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 03:28 BJT

BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada

* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions

* Canada energy minister says trump's keystone xl order is subject to negotiations with transcanada

* Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
