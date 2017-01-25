BRIEF-Hess forecasts Q1 Bakken production of 90,000 to 95,000 boe/d

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 Hess Corp
* Chief Executive John Hess says expects oil prices to rise this year and into 2018
* CEO says sees continued strong demand for oil
* CEO says will triple Bakken rig count this year to six
* CEO says could sanction Liza spending this year, with production online by 2020
* CEO says stampede project in U.S. Gulf of Mexico remains on schedule to deliver first oil in 2018
* Says production from Libya remains 'highly uncertain' and won't include in forecast
* Says will drill 80 Bakken wells this year, bring 75 of those online
* Forecasts Q1 Bakken production of 90,000 to 95,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency