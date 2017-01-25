BRIEF-Agrium sees US corn plantings 90-92 million acres in 2017

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking at CIBC investor conference in British Columbia:
* Agrium expects US 2017 corn plantings of 90 million to 92 million acres
* US border tax on fertilizer would raise farmer costs, not sure it's likely
* Merger with Potash Corp has regulator approval from Russia, Brazil; needs US, Canada, China, India Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble