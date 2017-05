Jan 26 Biogen Inc

* Biogen CEO says enrolling of patients for phase III aducanumab Alzheimer's trial ahead of company expectations

* Biogen CEO says hoping for swift EU approval of Spinraza for spinal muscular atrophy

* Biogen CFO says expects Spinraza revenue uptake to be gradual with majority of 2017 sales in U.S.