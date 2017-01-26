版本:
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut

Jan 26 Bristol-Myers

* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May

* Bristol-Myers says forex rates account for 7 cents per share of 15 cents per share 2017 financial guidance cut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Deena Beasley)
