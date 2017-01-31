版本:
BRIEF-Pfizer sees 2017 Prevnar sales flat to slightly down

Jan 31 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer CEO says M&A focus on opportunities that contribute immediate or near-term revenue growth

* Pfizer sees avelumab as core asset in immuno-oncology franchise with 30 ongoing trials

* Pfizer CEO says looks forward to working with new Trump administration in 2017

* Pfizer sees 2017 Prevnar sales flat to slightly down

* Pfizer CEO says not changing philosophy on drug pricing or when company takes increases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
