BRIEF-Pfizer sees 2017 Prevnar sales flat to slightly down

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer CEO says M&A focus on opportunities that contribute immediate or near-term revenue growth
* Pfizer sees avelumab as core asset in immuno-oncology franchise with 30 ongoing trials
* Pfizer CEO says looks forward to working with new Trump administration in 2017
* Pfizer sees 2017 Prevnar sales flat to slightly down
* Pfizer CEO says not changing philosophy on drug pricing or when company takes increases
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.