BRIEF-Apple says strong dollar impacted March-qtr rev forecast

Jan 31 Apple Inc

* Apple CFO Luca Maestri tells Reuters iPhone 7 Plus demand was stronger than supply in dec-quarter

* Apple's Maestri says iPhone 7 Plus supply/demand returned to balance in January

* Apple's Maestri says strong dollar impacted revenue guidance for March quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Noel Randewich)
