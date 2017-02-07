BRIEF-Standing Rock Sioux vow to shut Dakota Access down if built

Feb 7 (Reuters) -
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval
brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
* U.S. Senator John Hoeven says Dakota Access pipeline will
be built safely to protect Standing Rock Sioux and others
downstream from construction site
* U.S. Senator John Hoeven says will work with federal
officials to improve pipeline review process moving forward
* North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum says Dakota Access
decision will 'allow for safe transport of North Dakota product
(oil) to market'
* North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum repeats request for
pipeline protests to vacate Oceti Sakowin camp
* Standing Rock Sioux says will 'fight to protect our water
and sacred places from the brazen private interests trying to
push this pipeline through'
* Standing Rock Sioux says environmental impact statement
for Dakota Access pipeline was 'wrongfully terminated'
* Standing Rock Sioux says its attorneys believe easement
for Dakota Access pipeline cannot be 'legally granted at this
time'
* Standing Rock Sioux says it will challenge Dakota Access
easement in court
* Standing Rock Sioux says if Dakota Access pipeline is
built, it will 'seek to shut the pipeline operations down'
* Standing Rock Sioux says: 'Our fight is with Congress and
the Trump administration'
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)