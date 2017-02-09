BRIEF-Suncor Energy looking at share buybacks for later in 2017

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Suncor Energy
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
* CEO Williams says no plan to proceed with major capital investments in oil sands mining or in-situ in foreseeable future
* Says priority over next few years will be dividend growth and share buybacks
* CEO says he thinks probability of a U.S. border tax is relatively low, will respond in more detail if details come out
* CEO says governments of Alberta and Canada realize need to stay competitive with Trump's United States
* CEO says looking at a share buyback program for later this year
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)