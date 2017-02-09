BRIEF-Meg Energy CEO cautiously optimistic on proposed U.S. border tax

Feb 9 Meg Energy

* Says Q1 2017 production will be 77,000-79,000 bpd because of turnaround work, by end of 2017 production will be 86,000-89,000 bpd

* CEO says he is cautiously optimistic proposed U.S. border tax will not be as negative for Canada as people have been portraying