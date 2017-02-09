版本:
BRIEF-Precision Drilling gaining confidence that oil industry stabilizing

Feb 9 Precision Drilling

* CEO says gaining confidence long-term oil and gas industry stability is returning

* CEO says challenge of finding people to staff rigs during oil industry upturn 'cannot be overstated' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
