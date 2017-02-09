版本:
2017年 2月 10日

BRIEF- Manulife says watching for possible changes to U.S. tax regime

Feb 9 Manulife Financial Corp

* Manulife cfo says watching closely to see what prevails in u.s., notes expectations of changes to tax regime

* Manulife ceo says changes to u.s. Tax regime could lead to a one-off charge

* Manulife cfo says focus on roe expansion very much top of agenda Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
