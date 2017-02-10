版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 00:00 BJT

BRIEF-Agrium has 'strong interest' in seed or chemical lines-CEO

Feb 10 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking on a quarterly conference call:

* Said Agrium has 'strong interest' in acquiring seed or chemical businesses available as result of other mergers Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
