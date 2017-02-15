版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-Mexico's Alpek expects EBITDA to fall 25 pct in 2017

Feb 15 Alpek Sab De Cv

* Mexico's Alpek says expects 2017 EBITDA of $502 million, down 25 percent from 2016.

* It expects capital expenditure of $238 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐