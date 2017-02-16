版本:
BRIEF-Barrick to consolidate Nevada mines, aim to cut costs

Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* Barrick Gold to unify Cortez and Goldstrike operations in Nevada into single business unit in 2017 -President Kelvin Dushnisky

* New unit, Barrick Nevada, will incorporate Turquoise Ridge in time - Chief Operating Officer Richard Williams

* Aims to reduce all-in sustaining cost in Nevada by $100 an ounce -Williams

* In "advanced discussions" with a proposed buyer on sale of its 50 percent stake in Kalgoorlie mine -Dushnisky

* Will be "happy sellers" if gets right price, if not will continue to own asset, "stay tuned" -Dushnisky Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor)
