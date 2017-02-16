版本:
BRIEF-Bombardier sees CSeries deliveries skewed towards H2 2017

Feb 16 Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier cfo says expects c series deliveries in 2017 to be skewed towards second half of year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
