版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 00:57 BJT

BRIEF-Cenovus says has committed to capacity on KXL crude oil pipeline

Feb 16 Cenovus Energy

* Says it is continuing to do engineering and design work on deferred oil sands expansions

* Says has committed to capacity on TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline, also committed to proposed Energy East pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐