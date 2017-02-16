BRIEF-TransCanada expects to retain enough shipper support for KXL pipeline

Feb 16 Transcanada Corp

* Says expects to retain sufficient commercial support from shippers to underpin Keystone XL pipeline project

* Says some KXL shippers may increase or decrease volume commitments

* Says $8 billion is most recent cost estimate for Keystone XL, will look to refresh that in 2017

* Says does not anticipate being ready to start construction on KXL until well into 2018, construction will take two years

* Says no plans at this point for an open season on Keystone XL capacity