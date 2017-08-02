FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FDA panel votes against approval of J&J arthritis drug
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为"全面贸易战"
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
2017年8月2日 / 晚上7点37分 / 1 天前

U.S. FDA panel votes against approval of J&J arthritis drug

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The benefits of Johnson & Johnson's experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug sirukumab do not outweigh the risks and it should not be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday.

The panel voted 12-1 against the drug, citing safety concerns, including an imbalance in the number of deaths in patients taking sirukumab compared with those taking a placebo.

The FDA is not obliged to act on the recommendation of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

