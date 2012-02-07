TEXT-S&P: American Public Energy ratings unaffected by counterparty

Feb 7 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the Jan. 23, 2012 downgrade of Societe Generale (SocGen; A/Stable/A-1) does not affect the rating or outlook on American Public Energy Agency's (APEA) series 2003A, series 2003B, and series 2005 bonds (A/Stable/A-1). (See "Societe Generale And Core Subsidiaries Long-Term Ratings Lowered To 'A' Following Sovereign Action; Outlook Stable," published Jan. 23, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) The downgrade of SocGen follows our rating action on France. (See "France's Unsolicited Long-Term Ratings Lowered to AA+; Outlook Negative," published on Jan. 13, 2012.) The rating on the APEA bonds are currently tied to the long-term credit rating of BP Corp. North America Inc. (BPNA; A/Stable/A-1). BPNA guarantees the obligations of BP Canada Energy Marketing Corp. (not rated), APEA's gas supplier under the series 2003A, 2003B, and 2005 bonds. We could lower our rating on the bonds if we lower the rating on BPNA or if one of the other counterparties in the transaction becomes the primary ratings constraint. Bondholders rely on SocGen as the commodity swap provider and interest rate swap provider. APEA will make or receive scheduled monthly payments to or from the commodity swap counterparty based on the scheduled monthly gas deliveries and the net difference between the applicable index price of gas and a specified fixed price through the term of the transaction. The interest rate swap provider will pay APEA a variable rate, and APEA will pay the swap counterparty a fixed rate. Primary Credit Analyst: Manish Consul, New York (1) 212-438-3870;

