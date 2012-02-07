Goldman Sachs to buy Dwight asset management-sources

UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
NEW YORK Feb 7 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the asset management arm of Goldman Sachs is buying $42 billion Dwight Asset Management Company LLC from Old Mutual Asset Management, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
Dwight, which had $42 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, is an institutional fixed income asset manager that specializes in stable-value funds for retirement plans.
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 London copper held its ground on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian export permit dispute.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million