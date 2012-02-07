版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Goldman Sachs to buy Dwight asset management-sources

NEW YORK Feb 7 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the asset management arm of Goldman Sachs is buying $42 billion Dwight Asset Management Company LLC from Old Mutual Asset Management, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Dwight, which had $42 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, is an institutional fixed income asset manager that specializes in stable-value funds for retirement plans.

