Federal Reserve postpone decision on Capital One-ING merger

WASHINGTON Feb 8 The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday it would delay a decision on whether to approve Capital One (COF.N)'s bid to acquire ING Groep NV's (ING.AS) U.S. online banking unit until next Monday.

The U.S. Central Bank had previously announced it would post a decision after a closed door meeting on Wednesday.

