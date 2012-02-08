UPDATE 1-Fed postpones decision on Capital One-ING merger

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON Feb 8 The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday it would delay a decision on whether to approve Capital One Financial Corp's bid to acquire ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit until Monday Feb. 13.
The U.S. central bank had previously announced it would post a "final announcement" after a closed door meeting on Wednesday.
"We understand that the delay is due to a scheduling conflict, and we look forward to (the Fed's) decision early next week," Tatiana Stead, a spokeswoman for Capital One said in an email.
Capital One announced plans last year to buy online deposit-taker ING Direct for $8.9 billion in the biggest U.S. bank acquisition since Congress passed the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law in July 2010.
The deal has generated concern from consumer groups who have argued it would create another "too big to fail" bank, even as regulators try to create a financial system less likely to need taxpayer bailouts in response to the 2007-2009 crisis.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.