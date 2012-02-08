UPDATE 1-Caesars Entertainment sweetens terms of A&E, bonds delayed

By Smita Madhur and Leela Parker

Feb 8 (LPC) - Caesars Entertainment has sweetened the terms of the amend and extend (A&E) it is seeking from loan investors.

The company is now offering investors an increased spread of LIB+525 on the extended portion, and has set the amount to be extended at $2.5 billion, sources said. Consents are due tomorrow.

The company's $1.25 billion in debt, initially scheduled to price today, was delayed until tomorrow afternoon.

The change to the A&E sets a fixed amount of bank debt to be extended, which comes as an added incentive for lenders, noted one investor. Under the initial proposal, lenders being asked to sign onto the amendment did not know how much of the bank debt would be extended.

There is a new springing maturity to April 2017 if the company's $2.1 billion of 11.25 percent senior secured notes due in 2017 are not refinanced by then.

Caesars initially proposed extending $2.5 billion to $4 billion of its term loans B-1, B-2 and B-3 to January 2018 from 2015, but faced pushback from loan investors who thought the pricing offered to extend the loans was light, according to sources.

As per its original amend and extend proposal from Feb. 2, Caesars initially offered a spread of 450bp over Libor if less than $3.25 billion was extended and 475bp over Libor if more than $3.25 billion was extended. The new extended term loan will be called TLB-6.

Caesars is seeking to raise $1.25 billion in high yield bonds, which are talked in the 8.5 percent area. The bond deal is contingent on the A&E transaction getting approved by at least 51 percent of Caesars' first-lien loan holders, sources said.

As reported earlier, the bond underwriters on Caesars Entertainment's $1.25 billion senior secured high yield bond offering reached out to the issuer's loan investors in an attempt to persuade them to approve Caesars' amend and extend deal, buyside sources told Thomson Reuters LPC on Wednesday.

"The underlying issue isn't a lack of demand for the bonds," said a loan investor looking at the deal. "But Harrah's term loan holders must consent to the extension for the bond deal to get done."

Caesars said in a Feb. 2 SEC filing that up to $1 billion in proceeds from the $1.25 billion senior secured bond offering will be used to repay a portion of the non-extended term loans first and then the extended term loans.

Another loan investor looking at the A&E deal earlier concurred that the original proposed pricing "doesn't compensate lenders sufficiently. Even if Harrah's waited and brought the A&E back at a later time, they would still face the same problem," he said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which leads the amend and extend deal, declined comment. JP Morgan, which is lead left on the bond deal, also declined comment.

In May 2011, the company extended a portion, about $800 million in total, of its term loans B-1, B-2 and B-3 from their original 2015 maturity to 2018. At that time, Caesars also converted roughly $425 million of its revolving credit facility to term loans due in 2018.

Caesars' TLBs are part of an overall $9.25 billion bank loan Bank of America and Deutsche Bank led for the company in late 2007. The loan consisted of a $2 billion revolver, a $2.25 billion TLB-1, a $3 billion TLB-2 and a $2 billion TLB-3.

In 2009, the company entered into its add-on TLB-4, which is priced at 750bp over Libor, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.