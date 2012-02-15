版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks at 6-1/2-month high on cenbank

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended at a
6-1/2-month high, after gaining 0.95 percent as the central bank
cited stronger-than-expected growth and domestic demand behind
its decision to hold its key interest rate late on Tuesday.
 	
    Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday Chile's
economic slowdown has been milder than anticipated.    	
    Comments by a Chinese vice finance minister that China will
continue to invest in Europe and is willing to join concerted
actions to help Europe helped boost the market, said a local
trader.   	
    Among gainers, shipper Vapores, in the throes of completing
a capital increase to shore up its finances, rose 2.92
percent. Industrial and fuel conglomerate Copec was up
1.47 percent, and flagship carrier LAN Airlines  
gained 1.14 percent.

