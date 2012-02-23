版本:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac 2012 bill sale calendar

Feb 23 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency
bill sales from Fannie Mae       	
 and Freddie Mac for 2012.           	
    Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In 	
addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.            	
    Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly    	
basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue 	
a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or 	
on the scheduled announcement date.            	
    *=Bills have been priced            	
    NA=Not Available.            	
    Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days            	
AGENCY        TYPE OF BILLS             ANNOUNCEMENT  PRICING    SETTLEMENT     
 	
     	
FEBRUARY ISSUES:               	
*Fannie Mae   3-month/6-month           Feb 21        Feb 22      Feb 22-23     
     	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Feb 27        Feb 27        NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Feb 27        Feb 29        NA          	
               	
MARCH ISSUES:               	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 5       March 5       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           March 5       March 7       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 12      March 12      NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           March 12      March 14      NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 19      March 19      NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           March 19      March 21      NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 26      March 26      NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           March 26      March 28      NA          	
               	
APRIL ISSUES:               	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 2       April 2       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           April 2       April 4       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 9       April 9       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           April 9       April 11      NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 16      April 16      NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           April 16      April 18      NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 23      April 23      NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           April 23      April 25      NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 30      April 30      NA          	
               	
MAY ISSUES:               	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           April 30      May 2         NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 7         May 7         NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           May 7         May 9         NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 14        May 14        NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           May 14        May 16        NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 21        May 21        NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           May 21        May 23        NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 29        May 29        NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           May 29        May 30        NA          	
               	
JUNE ISSUES:               	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 4        June 4        NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 4        June 6        NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 11       June 11       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 11       June 13       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 18       June 18       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 18       June 20       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 25       June 25       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 25       June 27       NA          	
               	
JULY ISSUES:               	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 2        July 2        NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 2        July 5        NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 9        July 9        NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 9        July 11       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 16       July 16       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 16       July 18       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 23       July 23       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 23       July 25       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 30       July 30       NA          	
               	
AUGUST ISSUES:               	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-momnth          July 30        Aug 1        NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 6          Aug 6        NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 6          Aug 8        NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 13         Aug 13       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 13         Aug 15       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 20         Aug 20       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 20         Aug 22       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 27         Aug 27       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 27         Aug 29       NA          	
   	
               	
SEPTEMBER ISSUES:               	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 4         Sept 4       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 4         Sept 5       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 10        Sept 10      NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 10        Sept 12      NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 17        Sept 17      NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 17        Sept 19      NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 24        Sept 24      NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 24        Sept 26      NA          	
               	
OCTOBER ISSUES:               	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 1          Oct 1        NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 1          Oct 3        NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 9          Oct 9        NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 9          Oct 10       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 15         Oct 15       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 15         Oct 17       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 22         Oct 22       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 22         Oct 24       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 29         Oct 29       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 29         Oct 31       NA          	
               	
NOVEMBER ISSUES:               	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 5          Nov 5        NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 5          Nov 7        NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 13         Nov 13       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 13         Nov 14       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 19         Nov 19       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 19         Nov 21       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 26         Nov 26       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 26         Nov 28       NA          	
               	
DECEMBER ISSUES:               	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 3          Dec 3        NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 3          Dec 5        NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 10         Dec 10       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 10         Dec 12       NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 17       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 19       NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 24       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 26       NA

