Sprott buys two Calgary resource investment firms

TORONTO Feb 29 Canadian fund manager
Sprott Inc has agreed to acquire two small
Calgary-based resource investment firms for C$14 million in cash
and stock as the Bay Street precious metals bull taps Western
Canadian interests.
Toronto-based Sprott, founded by Bay Street contrarian
investor Eric Sprott and taken public in 2008, said it signed a
letter of intent to buy investment companies Toscana Capital
Corporation and Toscana Energy Corporation.
Sprott is one of Canada's most aggressive gold and silver
investors and is in an expansion push at home and abroad that
started with the acquisition of Global Resource Investments,
Terra Resource Investment Management and Resource Capital
Investments in September 2010.
"In the Toscana Companies, we are acquiring a leading team
of energy specialists and lenders as well as a Calgary
presence," said Sprott Chief Executive Peter Grosskopf. "We
believe that each of Toscana's energy lending business, managed
working interest portfolio and flow through investment vehicles
have significant growth potential."
The Toscana companies have aggregate assets of some C$161
million ($162 million) and focus on financing and investing in
public and private oil and gas companies as well as drilling
projects.
Under the terms of the deal, the companies could earn an
additional C$5.25 million in common shares of Sprott over three
years upon attaining certain financial performance hurdles.