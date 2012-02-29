LightSquared eyes ex-Nextel head for CEO job - source

NEW YORK Feb 29 LightSquared, the
beleaguered telecom start-up founded by hedge fund manager
Philip Falcone, is considering hiring telecommunications veteran
Timothy Donahue as Chief Executive Officer, a person familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
The company said on Tuesday it was searching for a new CEO
after Sanjiv Ahuja resigned from the job, but it did not name
any candidates.
LightSquared referred a request for comment to Lew Phelps, a
spokesman for Falcone's hedge fund, Harbinger Capital. Phelps
declined comment and Donahue could not immediately be reached.
Donahue, the former Chief Executive of Nextel - now part of
Sprint Nextel Corp, could potentially help LightSquared
fight its case in Washington, where regulators are looking to
revoke the company's permission to build a high speed wireless
network.
The person who asked not to be named said Nextel's history
was a factor in LightSquared's interest in Donahue, who retired
as Sprint's Chairman at the end of 2006, just under a year and a
half after Sprint's 2005 purchase of Nextel.
Another source told Reuters on Tuesday that LightSquared
already had a shortlist of candidates with experience in the
telecommunications industry and dealing with Washington
politics.
During his time at Nextel one of Donahue's biggest tasks was
to work with the Federal Communications Commission on a spectrum
rebanding project to overcome concerns about interference
between Nextel's network and public safety services.
Just two weeks ago, the FCC said it would revoke
LightSquared's permission to build a high-speed wireless network
because tests showed it could interfere with Global Positioning
Systems on which services such as airline navigation were
dependent.
That decision was a massive blow for LightSquared, which had
expected to start building its network this year. But the
company has indicated it will not back down in its fight to win
approval to build a wireless network.
Falcone, who has joined the LightSquared board, said in a
statement on Tuesday that the company was "committed to working
with the appropriate entities to find a solution to the recent
regulatory issues."