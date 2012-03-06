版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 6日 星期二 22:29 BJT

Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2012 note calendar

March 6 The following are scheduled sales announcement
dates for potential Freddie Mac reference, Fannie Mae 
benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2012.       	
    Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional     	
note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will	
provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any      	
scheduled monthly issuance.       	
    FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will    	
provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement     	
dates.       	
    In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. See bill 	
sale calendar at.       	
       	
*Issue has been priced       	
       	
AGENCY       TYPE OF DEBT          AMOUNT    ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING  SETTLEMENT   	
 	
MARCH:       	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        March 7/NA            NA       	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        March 14/NA           NA       	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        March 19/NA           NA       	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        March 22/NA           NA       	
       	
APRIL:       	
FHLB         Global Notes           NA        April 2/NA            NA       	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        April 11/NA           NA       	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        April 16/NA           NA       	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        April 26/NA           NA       	
       	
MAY:       	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        May 2/NA              NA       	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        May 9/NA              NA       	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        May 16/NA             NA       	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        May 24/NA             NA       	
       	
JUNE:       	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        June 5/NA             NA       	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        June 13/NA            NA       	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        June 21/NA            NA       	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        June 28/NA            NA       	
       	
JULY:       	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        July 2/NA             NA       	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        July 11/NA            NA       	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        July 17/NA            NA       	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        July 26/NA            NA       	
       	
AUGUST:       	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        August 1/NA           NA       	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        August 8/NA           NA       	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        August 14/NA          NA       	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        August 21/NA          NA       	
       	
SEPTEMBER:       	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        September 4/NA        NA       	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        September 13/NA       NA       	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        September 19/NA       NA       	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        September 27/NA       NA       	
       	
OCTOBER:       	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        October 2/NA          NA       	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        October 10/NA         NA       	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        October 16/NA         NA       	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        October 25/NA         NA       	
       	
NOVEMBER:       	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        November 8/NA         NA       	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        November 13/NA        NA       	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        November 19/NA        NA       	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        November 29/NA        NA       	
       	
DECEMBER       	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        December 3/NA         NA       	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        December 12/NA        NA       	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 17/NA        NA       	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        December 20/NA        NA

