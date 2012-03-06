Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2012 note calendar

March 6 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference, Fannie Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2012. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance. FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement dates. In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. See bill sale calendar at. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT MARCH: Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA March 7/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA March 14/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA March 19/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA March 22/NA NA APRIL: FHLB Global Notes NA April 2/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA April 11/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA April 16/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA April 26/NA NA MAY: FHLB Global notes NA May 2/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA May 9/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA May 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA May 24/NA NA JUNE: Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA June 5/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA June 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA June 21/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA June 28/NA NA JULY: Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA July 2/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA July 11/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA July 17/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA July 26/NA NA AUGUST: Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA August 1/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA August 8/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA August 14/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA August 21/NA NA SEPTEMBER: FHLB Global notes NA September 4/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA September 13/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA September 19/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA September 27/NA NA OCTOBER: FHLB Global notes NA October 2/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 10/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA October 16/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA October 25/NA NA NOVEMBER: FHLB Global notes NA November 8/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 19/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 29/NA NA DECEMBER FHLB Global notes NA December 3/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 12/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 17/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 20/NA NA