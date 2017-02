Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended sharply lower, dropping a preliminary 1.01 percent, after China cut its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low and economic data raised expectations of a recession in Europe. The IPSA retreated from a recent seven-month high, with industrial conglomerate Copec falling 1.23 percent, integrated steel and iron ore producer Cap sliding 2.52 percent, and specialty chemical and fertilizer producer SQM's B-series losing 2.12 percent.