Okada disputes Wynn Resorts' right to redeem shares-lawsuit

March 12 The legal fisticuffs between Steve Wynn and Kazuo Okada, Wynn Resorts' largest shareholder, escalated further as Okada countersued in Nevada state court, alleging that the casino company's board breached its fiduciary duties by voting to redeem Okada's shares.

Okada "disputes that any redemption has occurred," the Japanese businessman said in his suit, which also alleges that Wynn Resorts "under took a secret investigation" to force him off the board and "committed a series of predicate acts of racketeering, which include fraud."

The suit seeks a permanent injunction against Wynn redeeming Okadas's 19.7 percent stake in the company, and seeks unspecified damages.