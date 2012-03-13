版本:
2012年 3月 14日

Valero CEO: Shale oil output to displace sweet crude imports to U.S. Gulf

SAN DIEGO, Calif. March 13 Increasing U.S.
onshore shale oil output likely will displace light sweet crude
imports to the U.S. Gulf Coast by 2015, Valero Corp 
Chief Executive Bill Klesse said on Tuesday.	
    That increased sweet crude going to Gulf Coast refineries
also is expected to narrow heavy crude differentials to the
point that Valero aims to shelve plans to add a coker unit to
its 292,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas,
because it won't be economic, Klesse said.

