Valero CEO: Shale oil output to displace sweet crude imports to U.S. Gulf

Nikkei ends flat as yen's retreat halts, capping market
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
SAN DIEGO, Calif. March 13 Increasing U.S. onshore shale oil output likely will displace light sweet crude imports to the U.S. Gulf Coast by 2015, Valero Corp Chief Executive Bill Klesse said on Tuesday. That increased sweet crude going to Gulf Coast refineries also is expected to narrow heavy crude differentials to the point that Valero aims to shelve plans to add a coker unit to its 292,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, because it won't be economic, Klesse said.
PARIS, Feb 22 European aerospace group Airbus took a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) charge for its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.