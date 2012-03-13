Singapore exchange says opening trading hubs

Nikkei ends flat as yen's retreat halts, capping market
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
BOCA RATON, Fla. March 13 Singapore Exchange will open trading hubs in Chicago and London in a bid to attract more trading from overseas, the exchange said on Tuesday.
The hubs are close to being finished and will open in April, it said.
Chicago and London are home to dozens of small trading firms that do not currently trade on the Asian exchange, and the hubs are designed to serve them.
"This lowers the barrier to entry for small firms that want to trade in Asia," SGX executive Muthukrishnan Ramaswami said at a Futures Industry Association conference in Florida.
The exchange may next consider opening a hub in Tokyo and could consider hubs in New York and Hong Kong.
PARIS, Feb 22 European aerospace group Airbus took a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) charge for its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.