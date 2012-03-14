Brazil won't budge on auto demands with Mexico-official

| MEXICO CITY, March 14
MEXICO CITY, March 14 Brazil and Mexico
resumed talks to save a decade-old auto trade deal on Wednesday,
but a Brazilian official told Reuters Latin America's top
economy was unlikely to back down from its demands.
Brazil is threatening to pull out of the trade deal, signed
in 2002, after Mexican exports jumped almost 70 percent in 2011.
Mexican-made cars are contributing to a glut of imports to
Brazil that is worrying Brazilian manufacturers who are battling
a strong local currency.
Brazil wants Mexico to slash its auto exports to Brazil by
more than a third to about $1.4 billion a year. Mexico rejected
that demand, saying it was willing to limit exports for several
years at 2011 levels.
Brazil's bid to reduce Mexican auto exports could upset
countries like the United States, which provide components for
cars made in Mexico, and dent operations of international
carmakers with production plants in the country.
Brazil's Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel and the country's
Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota are meeting with Mexico's
Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari and Foreign Minister Patricia
Espinosa in Mexico City.
"The mission arrived with practically the same position that
has been already laid out. We want what we want, and now we will
talk face-to-face," a Brazilian official with knowledge of the
talks told Reuters. They are due to wind up later on Wednesday.
"We want to grease the wheels a bit, but there is not much
flexibility on Brazil's part, so let's see how this turns out,"
the official said.
Brazil's tough line in the auto talks follows a sharp
slowdown in Latin America's largest economy after a sustained
period of strong growth that drove the country to the front
ranks of global economies.
Mexico is a leading proponent of free trade and its exports
make up nearly a third of its economy. Brazil has been far more
skeptical of tearing down trade barriers and exports make up
little more than one-tenth of its economy.
Besides an import quota for Mexico, Brazil wants to
liberalize trade on heavy vehicles and make Mexico raise the
amount of Latin American-made auto parts used in its cars.
U.S. carmakers Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co
were the two biggest car exporters from Mexico last year,
followed by Germany's Volkswagen.
Brazil's strong local currency is making local-made models
less competitive against imports.
Data on Tuesday showed Mexico's auto production and exports
leaped 24.1 percent in February after exports to Brazil more
than doubled in the first two months of the year.
Mexico's exports to Brazil accounted for little more than 6
percent of its total exports last year, but that rate had jumped
from around 1.5 percent in 2007.