GM's Chevrolet consolidates global ad budget

March 27 Chevrolet's advertising will be handled
by Commonwealth, a new joint venture of Goodby, Silverstein &
Partners, an Omnicom company, and McCann Erickson
Worldwide, an Interpublic company.
The new ad agency and the naming earlier this year of Carat
as General Motors Co's agency for its media planning and
buying operations is part of the U.S. automaker's effort to cut
costs by $2 billion over five years and more effectively build
Chevy into a global brand.
Commonwealth, based in Detroit, will handle development of
creative campaigns globally. GM is staying with Goodby and
McCann, its two largest ad agencies, which handle most of its
advertising around the world.
"These agency consolidations are expected to create about $2
billion in savings over the next five years, with a portion used
to take advantage of key global marketing opportunities and
strengthen the focus on our global Chevrolet brand, and a
portion hitting the bottom line," GM global marketing chief Joel
Ewanick said in a statement.
GM does not reveal how much it spends on advertising, but
WPP -owned ad-tracking firm Kantar Media estimates GM
spent $1.83 billion on U.S. ads last year with almost 60 percent
of that used on Chevy, which makes up about 70 percent of GM's
U.S. sales.
Earlier this month, GM executives told analysts at a dinner
meeting in New York the company expected to save $2 billion over
five years from the consolidation of advertising agencies
globally.
Commonwealth will be led by an eight-person board with
assignments handled through global hubs in Detroit, Milan,
Mumbai and Sao Paulo, GM said.
Up to now, Goodby has led the Chevrolet creative account in
the United States, the brand's largest market, while McCann has
been Chevrolet's agency of record in several global markets,
including Mexico, Canada, Brazil, India, Japan, China and Latin
America.
Chevy, which previously used 70 global agencies to handle
its accounts, will still use McCann in China and India, and
other agencies in Uzbekistan, GM said.
In January, GM awarded its global advertising media planning
and buying account to Carat, a unit of media group Aegis Media
. Carat had been GM's European agency of record since
2007 while Starcom MediaVest, a unit of the Publicis Groupe
, handled GM's U.S. account for more than a decade.