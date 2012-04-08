版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 9日 星期一

Arch Coal, Alpha Natural may be cheap-Barron's

April 8 Shares of coal companies Arch Coal and Alpha Natural Resources may be undervalued after plunging over the past year, according to an article in the April 9 edition of Barron's.

Both stocks are near all-time low valuations, the article said. The article quotes David Steinberg, a portfolio manager at DLS Capital Management, as saying: "The valuations are approaching 2009 lows and the businesses have fairly stable characteristics ... This is a pretty good spot."

