Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended virtually flat, as mutual funds that continued to sell local shares offset an overseas markets that surged on easing worries about euro zone debt and optimism about Chinese growth.

The IPSA has ended a preliminary 0.08 percent higher, as fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec slipped 0.65 percent, department store Falabella decreased 0.84 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud rose 0.37 percent and steel and iron ore producer CAP gained 0.73 percent.