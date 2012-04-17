版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 22:30 BJT

AEP files plan to upgrade Michigan's Cook nuke

April 17 American Electric Power Co's Indiana Michigan electric utility said Tuesday it filed a $1.17 billion plan with Indiana utility regulators to extend the operation of the 2,069-megawatt Cook nuclear power plant in Michigan.

