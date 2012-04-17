Oracle's Ellison says couldn't sway Google on Java

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Oracle Corp
Chief Executive Larry Ellison said on Tuesday he tried to
convince then-Google Inc CEO Eric Schmidt and current
CEO Larry Page in 2010 to ensure that Java versions used in
Android mobile software were compatible with the industry
standard, but was rebuffed.
Ellison, testifying in a closely watched legal battle
between Oracle and Google over Java patents, said Google was the
only major company he knew of that had not taken one of three
Java licenses available, including one that allows its
commercial use.