April 19 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc , which makes the fuselage for Boeing Co's 737 and key parts of other planes, said on Thursday it expects to restart production on Monday, April 23 after a tornado damaged its Wichita facilities on Saturday.

Spirit, Boeing's biggest supplier of structural components, also makes parts of the fuselage for Boeing's high-profile 787 Dreamliner.

Spirit said it would work quickly to ramp back up to full-rate production once it resumes operations.