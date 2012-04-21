Mexico hails "new relationship" with China over trade

* Mexico aims for more balanced, sustainable trade
* China provides Mexico with 15 percent of its imports
* Less than 2 percent of Mexico's exports go to China
By David Alire Garcia
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, April 20 Mexico said on
Friday it had reached an accord with China aimed at promoting
fairer bilateral commerce and announced joint business deals and
investment worth some $560 million.
Mexico's Economy Ministry said the agreement with Beijing
would stop "unfair Chinese practices" in shoemaking, one of the
main industries in Mexico to complain that China is flooding it
with cheap imports.
The two signed business deals worth $300 million and agreed
on new investments worth $260 million, the ministry said. It did
not provide further details.
"This new relationship looks to answer the imbalance that
affects Mexico and establish a basis for more balanced and
sustainable trade in the long term," the ministry said.
China is Mexico's third-biggest export market outside North
America, and the two nations compete to sell manufactured goods
to U.S. consumers. Chinese investment has traditionally been
very modest in Mexico but it has picked up this year.
The balance of trade between the two developing economies is
heavily tilted in favor of the Asian giant, which now provides
Mexico with roughly 15 percent of its imports.
Less than 2 percent of Mexico's exports go to China, with
nearly 80 percent of them heading to the United States. However,
Mexico has been moving away from its dependence on the United
States in the last few years.
"It's a fact that the most dynamic region on the planet is
Asia. That's the reality," said Francisco de Rosenzweig,
Mexico's undersecretary for foreign trade. "Latin American and
global businesses with new investments are looking to make the
most of the comparative advantages in China."
De Rosenzweig added that a planned Mexican trade mission to
China was likely this summer.
Mexico's announcement coincided with the close of a trade
meeting of the Group of 20 economic powers in the Mexican
Pacific resort of Puerto Vallarta, where ministers agreed to
support open markets and oppose protectionist measures.
The controversy over Argentina's plan to seize a controlling
stake in oil company YPF from Spanish firm Repsol cast
a shadow over the trade session, but Mexican Economy Minister
Bruno Ferrari said it was never part of the formal agenda.
Responding to a question about whether or not Argentina, a
G20 member, should be expelled from the group over its plans to
nationalize YPF, Ferrari said "absolutely not."
"That subject wasn't taken up or discussed," he added.
Still, many G20 officials expressed worry that Argentina's
plan could undermine investor confidence in the region.
"It's not just an effect on Argentina, but the effect could
be felt more widely than that," Norman Lamb, British minister
for employment relations, told Reuters.