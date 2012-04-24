Chicago OKs private investment for infrastructure

CHICAGO, April 24 A controversial plan to tap
private investment to rebuild Chicago's infrastructure, p art of
a larger spending plan for $7.2 billion, won approval from the
city council in a 41-7 vote on Tuesday.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel pushed the Chicago Infrastructure Trust
as a way to pay for projects without the tax increases that
would be required if the city pursued traditional financing
methods such as the issuance of general obligation bonds.
"Working together, we have a tool here that takes some of
that pressure off of the taxpayers," he said ahead of the
council's affirmative vote.
Emanuel, who has outlined plans for spending $7.2 billion to
rebuild the city's aging subways, sewers and schools, has said
the projects would be paid for through the trust and through
reforms, efficiencies, cuts in city bureaucracy, and direct user
fees.
Each project financed through the trust will have a
customized financing structure using taxable or tax-exempt debt,
equity investments and other forms of support, according to the
mayor' s office.
An initial project identified by Emanuel costing up to $225
million would be aimed at reducing energy consumption at
municipal facilities, with the energy savings used to pay off
private investors.
The mayor in March identified five investors that have
agreed to consider projects: Citibank NA < C.UL>, Citi
Infrastructure Investors <C .N>, Macquarie Infrastructure and
Real Assets Inc <MI C.N>, J .P. Morgan Asset Management
Infrastructure Investment Corp <MS. N>, an d Ullico.
GREATER OVERSIGHT REJECTED
The council dismissed two attempts by aldermen to amend the
mayor's plan to give the council more oversight over the trust,
which will operate as a nonprofit organization, and subject it
to more public scrutiny. Chicago, the nation's third-largest
city, has a reputation for public corruption and for handing out
no-bid contracts to friends of the powerful.
Alderman Robert Fioretti, who proposed amendments, noted
that interest rates in the U.S. municipal bond market are low.
He also raised questions that he said have not been answered
such as whether private investors will have a maximum rate of
return.
"Beyond the retrofit savings, where are the other revenues
coming from?" Fioretti asked. "Who will be on the hook if the
returns fall short?"
Emanuel, who postponed the council vote on the plan from
last week, said his plan includes 16 changes to address concerns
voiced by some aldermen and others over transparency and
accountability.
Aldermen who supported the plan said it could be repealed or
changed by the council in the future should problems arise and
that the city could not depend on the federal or state
governments to help pay for infrastructure projects. Some also
said the plan could not be compared with Chicago's unpopular
lease of its parking meters under former Mayor Richard Daley.
In 2008, a 75-year lease of the parking meter system for a
one-time $1.15 billion payment was sharply criticized as parking
fees rose, and much of the proceeds were subsequently spent to
close a budget deficit, a factor in a downgrade of the city's
credit rating in 2010.
Emanuel said the trust differs from the lease deal in that
aldermen had a longer time frame to review the plan and the city
would continue to own its assets. He also pointed to a consensus
in the council that the city's crumbling infrastructure needs
fixing, that the city should not raise taxes and that the idea
of the trust for addressing infrastructure improvements has
merit.
Alderman Joe Moore said selling general obligation bonds was
becoming increasingly difficult as the city's direct debt has
zoomed higher to $7.3 billion over the last 10 years.