UPDATE 4-CME profit disappoints; CEO to exit early

* Gill to take reins by May 23, CEO Donohue says
* Excluding tax benefit, misses Wall Street view
* Activity may increase later in year: Gill
* CFTC probe of CME after MF Global not out of ordinary,
Duffy says
By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, April 26 CME Group Inc on
T hursday posted a bigger decline in first-quarter profit than
Wall Street had anticipated, hit by a drop in trading volume and
a rise in expenses.
Separtely, CEO Craig Donohue said he would hand the reins of
the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator to President
Phupinder Gill in May, earlier than planned. CME Executive
Chairman Terrence Duffy said the decision had "absolutely"
nothing with the quarterly results. [ID: L2E8FQ695]
CME Group is still struggling with fallout from last
October's collapse of broker MF Global. Some $1.6 billion of
customer money is still missing in the aftermath of MF Global's
demise, hurting confidence in futures markets.
The companies shares were down about 1 percent at $270.10 in
afternoon trading.
In an interview, Duffy reiterated his assertion that MF
Global violated CME and Commodity Futures Trading Commission
rules, but he declined to comment on the possibility of any
criminal charges.
CME and CFTC rules bar futures brokers from using customer
funds for their own trading or collateral needs, and Duffy has
said MF Global improperly transferred money from customer
accounts to its own accounts as it faced a liquidity squeeze in
its final days.
Duffy said a CFTC probe into the actions of CME, MF Global's
first-line regulator, was merely part the agency's "regular
course of business."
His focus, he said, is on restoring confidence in futures
markets, in part by requiring top executives to sign off on
large transfers of customer funds.
Jon Corzine, who ran MF Global until shortly after its
collapse, said he did not know that customer funds may have been
improperly transferred.
STAFF CUTS
CME executives outlined new plans to reduce costs, cutting
staff in the first quarter and rolling out a "voluntary exit
incentive plan" to select employees this quarter to trim
headcount further.
In another sign of the company's focus on expenses, CME is
giving Gill a smaller pay package than outgoing CEO Donohue.
[ID: L2E8FPEFM]
Donohue said he will hand his duties to Gill by the
company's annual meeting on May 23. He had announced his exit
last month after nine years at CME's helm, but at the time said
he would leave by year's end.
"Our succession transition has been going extremely well,"
Donohue said in what will be the last of his quarterly earnings
calls with investors.
Gill ran the rest of the call, with the aid of his chief
financial officer, executive chairman Duffy and other officers.
"While concerns remain, there are some positive signs that
an improving economy would bode well for our product set," Gill
said, blaming last quarter's decline on low volatility.
He said the company will continue to focus on expanding
internationally and with over-the-counter clearing, and signaled
the company's co-location offering could add additional revenue,
though he stopped short of saying how much.
FED ON HOLD
CME's reported $4.02 per share quarterly profit was inflated
by a one-time tax adjustment without which it missed the $4.00
per share Wall Street view, analysts said.
Trading fell 11 percent in the quarter, to an average of
12.3 million contracts a day, helping to push down revenue to
$775 million from $831.6 million a year earlier. Analysts had
expected revenue of $779 million.
Expenses also rose, reflecting higher compensation from
severance costs.
An improving economy could fuel speculation over when the
U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates, boosting trading
at CME's Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange,
Gill said.
On Wednesday, the Fed kept policy on hold, saying that while
it expected a gradual improvement in the economy, it would still
need to keep short-term interest rates near zero through late
2014.
Futures and options on short-term interest rates and
Treasuries are CME's most active contracts, accounting for about
46 percent of its overall trade.
The company's reported first-quarter net income of $266.3
million, or $4.02 a share, was down from $456.6 million, or
$6.83 a share, a year earlier.
A global regulatory push to subject more of the opaque OTC
market to the light of regulated trading and clearing is already
benefiting CME.
The exchange operator cleared $283 billion in interest rate
swaps and credit default swaps in the first quarter, a quarterly
record and more than it handled all year last year.
CME said it had $1.1 billion in cash on hand at the end of
the quarter, and $2.1 billion in long-term debt.
The company has been in the running as a bidder on the
London Metal Exchange, which is said to be valued at between
$800 million and $2.4 billion.
Duffy declined to comment on the potential acquisition.